Stormy Daniels took the stand today in Trump's criminal trial in New York The woman at the center of the hush money scandal, adult film star Stormy Daniels testified on Tuesday in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York.

Law Stormy Daniels took the stand today in Trump's criminal trial in New York Stormy Daniels took the stand today in Trump's criminal trial in New York Listen · 3:41 3:41 The woman at the center of the hush money scandal, adult film star Stormy Daniels testified on Tuesday in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor