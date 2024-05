An American family is home after years in a Syrian camp for ISIS militants' relatives A family of 10 American citizens who were held for years in a Syrian refugee camp and detention center for relatives of ISIS militants have been repatriated to the United States.

World An American family is home after years in a Syrian camp for ISIS militants' relatives An American family is home after years in a Syrian camp for ISIS militants' relatives Listen · 4:17 4:17 A family of 10 American citizens who were held for years in a Syrian refugee camp and detention center for relatives of ISIS militants have been repatriated to the United States. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor