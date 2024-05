A new plot to assassinate Ukraine's president has come to light Ukraine's security services says it has exposed a network of agents working for Russia who were plotting to kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials.

Ukraine's security services says it has exposed a network of agents working for Russia who were plotting to kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials.