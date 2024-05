Online Financial Scams Rely on Victims of Human Trafficking : State of the World from NPR Scams that target people via direct message and texts in an effort to steal money have become pervasive. But the scammer on the other end of the communication might be a victim too, in a human-trafficking scheme. We hear the story of one such victim.

State of the World from NPR Online Scams are a Worldwide Problem and Scammers May Also Be Victims Online Scams are a Worldwide Problem and Scammers May Also Be Victims Listen · 5:58 5:58 Scams that target people via direct message and texts in an effort to steal money have become pervasive. But the scammer on the other end of the communication might be a victim too, in a human-trafficking scheme. We hear the story of one such victim. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor