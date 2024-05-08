How a 'Klansman's Son' became anti-racist

The Israeli military entered Rafah on Tuesday, and the U.S. paused weapons shipments to Israel citing concern over the invasion. The Global Empowerment Mission's Emily Fullmer and the Washington Post's John Hudson join us.

And, Palestinian American comedian Atheer Yacoub uses humor to tell the story of her life as a Muslim woman, but she doesn't delve into the ongoing war in Gaza.

Then, as the child of a former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard, J. Derek Black grew up promoting white nationalism but now works as an anti-racist. They discuss their new memoir "The Klansman's Son: My Journey from White Nationalism to Anti-Racism."

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Email the show at letters@hereandnow.org