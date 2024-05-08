Accessibility links
In the sci-fi novel 'Chicano Frankenstein,' reanimated people are an allegory : Code Switch Daniel Olivas's novel puts a new spin on the age-old Frankstein story. In this retelling, 12 million "reanimated" people provide a cheap workforce for the United States...and face a very familiar type of bigotry.

Code Switch

In 'Chicano Frankenstein,' the undead are the new underpaid labor force

Author Daniel A. Olivas poses next to the cover of his recent book, Chicano Frankenstein Author headshot via publisher hide caption

Author headshot via publisher

Author Daniel A. Olivas poses next to the cover of his recent book, Chicano Frankenstein

Author headshot via publisher

Daniel Olivas's novel, Chicano Frankenstein, puts a new spin on the age-old Frankstein story. In this retelling, 12 million "reanimated" people provide a cheap workforce for the United States...and face a very familiar type of bigotry. On this episode, host B.A. Parkers speaks to Olivas about what this sci-fi story can help us understand about our real and current immigration system. We also ask, in a world of racism, bigotry, and politicking, who is the real monster?

This episode was hosted by B.A. Parker, produced by Christina Cala, and edited by Leah Donnella. Our engineer was James Willetts.