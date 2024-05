Dua Lipa's 'Radical Optimism' is loaded with hyper-catchy bangers : Pop Culture Happy Hour The British singer Dua Lipa has become one of the world's biggest pop stars. Now, she's back with Radical Optimism, a sort of concept record about moving through life with a more mature and constructive attitude. But it's also a pretty straightforward collection of grievance-free, hyper-catchy bangers.

Listen · 21:31