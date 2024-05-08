Accessibility links
With impending elections, we check in on the Venezuelan economy : The Indicator from Planet Money Back in 2019, The Indicator started checking in on with a Venezuelan economist Gabriela Saade. The economy was in freefall. The country was suffering from hyperinflation and a huge jump in poverty. Today, the U.S. faces a spike in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, many from Venezuela. So we check back in with Gabriela. Venezuela is due to go to the polls in July. We ask Gabriela and two other Venezuelans: what are economic conditions like at the moment? How has life changed since the pandemic? Some of the answers surprised us.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Why Venezuela is no longer in freefall

Getty Images
Getty Images

