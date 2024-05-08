What Reclassifying Marijuana Could Mean For Research And Drug Policy

For the last 50 years, the government has classified Marijuana as a schedule one drug.

Last Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland did initiate the process to reclassify marijuana as a schedule three drug. Those substances are considered by the Drug Enforcement Agency to have moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.

This recommendation does not make marijuana legal at the federal level. But for the first time, the government is acknowledging marijuana's potential medical benefits.

What does this move mean for marijuana research, and drug policy more broadly?

