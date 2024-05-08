Accessibility links
What Reclassifying Marijuana Could Mean For Research And Drug Policy : 1A For the last 50 years, the government has classified Marijuana as a schedule one drug.

Last Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland did initiate the process to reclassify marijuana as a schedule three drug. Those substances are considered by the Drug Enforcement Agency to have moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.

This recommendation does not make marijuana legal at the federal level. But for the first time, the government is acknowledging marijuana's potential medical benefits.

We discuss what this move means for marijuana research, and drug policy more broadly.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Connect with us. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

1A

What Reclassifying Marijuana Could Mean For Research And Drug Policy

What Reclassifying Marijuana Could Mean For Research And Drug Policy

Listen · 25:04
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198911129/1250064236" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

In this photo illustration, packaging for a marijuana cigarette sits on top of dried cannabis flowers in San Anselmo, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In this photo illustration, packaging for a marijuana cigarette sits on top of dried cannabis flowers in San Anselmo, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

For the last 50 years, the government has classified Marijuana as a schedule one drug.

Last Tuesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland did initiate the process to reclassify marijuana as a schedule three drug. Those substances are considered by the Drug Enforcement Agency to have moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.

This recommendation does not make marijuana legal at the federal level. But for the first time, the government is acknowledging marijuana's potential medical benefits.

What does this move mean for marijuana research, and drug policy more broadly?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.