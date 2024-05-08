Israel-Rafah Latest, Stormy Daniels Testifies, TikTok Sues U.S.

The Biden administration is weighing how hard to push back on Israel's conduct of its war against Hamas. Stormy Daniels testifies in Donald Trump's New York trial about an affair that the then-presidential candidate is accused of covering up in 2016. And TikTok wants a federal court to throw out Congress's new "sell-or-be-banned" law.



Today's episode of Up First was edited by Vincent Ni, Dana Farrington, Kevin Drew, Lisa Thomson, Alice Woelfle and Ben Adler. It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Ben Abrams and Kaity Kline. We get engineering support from Hannah Gluvna. And our technical director is Stacey Abbott.