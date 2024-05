Cease-fire talks resume in Cairo, while there are more funerals in Rafah As cease-fire negotiators talk, soldiers and militants keep fighting. Israeli warplanes pound Gaza's southernmost city Rafah, where some 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge.

Middle East