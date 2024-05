How much are Pokémon cards worth? That depends. Are they rare? A single pack costs just a few dollars. But a collection of 2,400 rare Pokémon cards from the late 90s and early 2000s just sold at auction in the United Kingdom for nearly $70,000.

