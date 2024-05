The implications after President Biden put a hold on a shipment of bombs for Israel President Biden put a hold on a shipment of bombs for Israel. We look at the implications for the war in Gaza — and politics at home.

Politics The implications after President Biden put a hold on a shipment of bombs for Israel The implications after President Biden put a hold on a shipment of bombs for Israel Listen · 5:01 5:01 President Biden put a hold on a shipment of bombs for Israel. We look at the implications for the war in Gaza — and politics at home. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor