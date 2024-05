Trump's classified documents trial in Florida is delayed indefinitely The judge presiding over Trump's case in Florida issued a ruling to indefinitely delay the trial, which centers on allegedly mishandling classified documents and resisting attempts to reclaim them.

Law Trump's classified documents trial in Florida is delayed indefinitely Trump's classified documents trial in Florida is delayed indefinitely Listen · 4:10 4:10 The judge presiding over Trump's case in Florida issued a ruling to indefinitely delay the trial, which centers on allegedly mishandling classified documents and resisting attempts to reclaim them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor