From tweet to three-book deal, this author wants to transform the fantasy genre A new young adult novel called Blood at the Root follows a Black teen learning to harness his ancestral magic. Before it was a novel, it was a failed TV pilot. Before that, it was a tweet.

Author Interviews From tweet to three-book deal, this author wants to transform the fantasy genre From tweet to three-book deal, this author wants to transform the fantasy genre Listen · 3:13 3:13 A new young adult novel called Blood at the Root follows a Black teen learning to harness his ancestral magic. Before it was a novel, it was a failed TV pilot. Before that, it was a tweet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor