Checking in on fast food workers and franchise owners after a month of wage increase A month after fast food workers in California started earning at least $20 an hour, how is the financial picture for them and franchise owners shaping up?

Business Checking in on fast food workers and franchise owners after a month of wage increase Checking in on fast food workers and franchise owners after a month of wage increase Listen · 3:53 3:53 A month after fast food workers in California started earning at least $20 an hour, how is the financial picture for them and franchise owners shaping up? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor