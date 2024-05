A drug company will stop selling lucrative medicine to keep a promise to ALS patients A drug company will voluntarily stop selling a medicine that was bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars, keeping a promise the business made years earlier to people with the fatal condition ALS.

