How Steve Albini changed music

Bird flu has recently sickened dairy cows in several states. Epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo says more widespread testing is needed to ensure that H5N1 does not spread more easily among humans.

And, remembering legendary rock music producer Steve Albini. NPR's Neda Ulaby reflects on Albini's legacy.

Then, Diana Winston, director of mindfulness at UCLA Mindful, joins us to discuss meditation and how it can help ease stress and anxiety.

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Email the show at letters@hereandnow.org