A Foiled Assassination Plot in Ukraine; Russia Marks World War II Victory

Ukraine uncovers what they say was a sophisticated network of spies working with Russia to kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials. And in Russia, during a celebration marking the USSR's victory over Germany in World War II, Russia's president again drew parallels between that fight against fascism and the war in Ukraine. We hear from Russians who attended the event.



Sign up for State of the World+ to listen sponsor-free and support the work of NPR journalists. Visit plus.npr.org