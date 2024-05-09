A Change In U.S.-Israel Policy?

In an interview with CNN, President Biden said he would block further U.S. shipments of weapons to Israel if it launched a ground invasion of Rafah as part of the Israeli war in Gaza. What impact will his statement have both for the U.S.-Israel relationship, and among progressive Democrats who call for a halt to weapon shipments to Israel?

