Podcast: Biden Threatens Israel Over Rafah : The NPR Politics Podcast In an interview with CNN, President Biden said he would block further U.S. shipments of weapons to Israel if it launched a ground invasion of Rafah as part of the Israeli war in Gaza. What impact will his statement have both for the U.S.-Israel relationship, and among progressive Democrats who call for a halt to weapon shipments to Israel?

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, and national security correspondent Greg Myre.

This podcast was produced by Kelli Wessinger, and edited & produced by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

The NPR Politics Podcast

A Change In U.S.-Israel Policy?

Enlarge this image

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his "Investing in America agenda" at Gateway Technical College, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Sturtevant, Wis. Morry Gash/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Morry Gash/AP

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his "Investing in America agenda" at Gateway Technical College, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Sturtevant, Wis.

Morry Gash/AP

