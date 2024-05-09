Accessibility links
We process the explosive Drake-Kendrick beef : Pop Culture Happy Hour 2024 seems destined to go down as the Year of Pop Culture Grievances. Megan vs. Nicki. Beyoncé vs. Nashville. But above all: Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake, who are currently engaged in the nastiest lyrical warfare rap fans have seen in a minute. Today, we're talking about all the pettiness: Why so much beef, and what makes a good battle? And is there ever a clear "winner" in these battles?

Drake onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle in 2021.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Drake onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle in 2021.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

