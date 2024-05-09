Remembering Minimalist Painter Frank Stella : Fresh Air We remember painter and sculptor Frank Stella, whose early work was considered revolutionary. He died last week at age 87. Stella became famous and controversial in the 1950s for his "black paintings," which were a stark contrast to the abstract expressionism of the time, and made him one of the fathers of minimalism.



Fresh Air Remembering Minimalist Painter Frank Stella Remembering Minimalist Painter Frank Stella Listen · 44:45 44:45 We remember painter and sculptor Frank Stella, whose early work was considered revolutionary. He died last week at age 87. Stella became famous and controversial in the 1950s for his "black paintings," which were a stark contrast to the abstract expressionism of the time, and made him one of the fathers of minimalism.



Later, we'll feature an interview with one of the most influential early rock and roll guitarists, Duane Eddy. He also died last week.



Book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews Long Island, Colm Tóibín's new sequel to his bestselling novel Brooklyn.