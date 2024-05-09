Jen Psaki On Talking, Politics, And Talking Politics

Enlarge this image toggle caption Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global

Jen Psaki wants everyone to work on their communication skills.

She's the former press secretary for the Biden administration. She's out with a new book called "Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World."

In it, she points to deteriorating communication skills as one source of our intractable political disagreements.

We talk to Psaki about talking, politics, and talking politics.

