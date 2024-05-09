Accessibility links
Jen Psaki On Talking, Politics, And Talking Politics : 1A Jen Psaki wants everyone to work on their communication skills.

She's the former press secretary for the Biden administration. She's out with a new book called "Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World."

In it, she points to deteriorating communication skills as one source of our intractable political disagreements.

We talk to Psaki about talking, politics, and talking politics.

Jen Psaki participates in the session "Women's Rights are Human Rights: How to Provide Abortion Care in a Post-Dobbs World" during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global hide caption

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global

Jen Psaki participates in the session "Women's Rights are Human Rights: How to Provide Abortion Care in a Post-Dobbs World" during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York City.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global

