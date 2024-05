Silence and secrets permeate an immigrant enclave in Colm Tóibín's 'Long Island' Tóibín's latest, a sequel to his 2009 novel, Brooklyn, is a devastating portrait of an Irish immigrant whose Italian American husband is expecting a baby with another woman.

Silence and secrets permeate an immigrant enclave in Colm Tóibín's 'Long Island'
Tóibín's latest, a sequel to his 2009 novel, Brooklyn, is a devastating portrait of an Irish immigrant whose Italian American husband is expecting a baby with another woman.