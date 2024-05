Morning news brief President Biden would halt weapons shipments if Israel invades Rafah. House Speaker Johnson survives leadership threat. GOP lawmakers grill leaders of three public school districts about antisemitism.

Middle East Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:04 11:04 President Biden would halt weapons shipments if Israel invades Rafah. House Speaker Johnson survives leadership threat. GOP lawmakers grill leaders of three public school districts about antisemitism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor