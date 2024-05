Biden says he'll stop sending offensive weapons to Israel if it invades Rafah The U.S. will stop shipments of bombs or artillery shells if Israel presses its offensive against Hamas into the crowded city of Rafah in southern Gaza, President Biden said.

Middle East Biden says he'll stop sending offensive weapons to Israel if it invades Rafah Biden says he'll stop sending offensive weapons to Israel if it invades Rafah The U.S. will stop shipments of bombs or artillery shells if Israel presses its offensive against Hamas into the crowded city of Rafah in southern Gaza, President Biden said.