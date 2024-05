Sudan crisis: Escalating violence in al-Fasher is causing grave fears The war that began last year has killed thousands of people and caused a great displacement crisis. In al-Fasher, one of the regional capitals of Darfur, there are reports of attacks on civilians.

Africa Sudan crisis: Escalating violence in al-Fasher is causing grave fears The war that began last year has killed thousands of people and caused a great displacement crisis. In al-Fasher, one of the regional capitals of Darfur, there are reports of attacks on civilians.