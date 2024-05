'The Office' is getting a spinoff — more than 10 years after the NBC series ended Peacock announced the new mockumentary comedy series Wednesday. While the show doesn't have a name yet, it's about a publisher trying to revive a dying Midwestern newspaper with volunteer reporters.

