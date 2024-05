As China's president tours Europe, he's pressed to help end the Russia-Ukraine war Could China act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine? NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center.

Asia As China's president tours Europe, he's pressed to help end the Russia-Ukraine war As China's president tours Europe, he's pressed to help end the Russia-Ukraine war Audio will be available later today. Could China act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine? NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor