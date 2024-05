The Olympic flame arrives in Paris from Greece ahead of the Summer Olympics France has officially welcomed the Olympic flame in a ceremony in the southern port city of Marseille. The event featured fighter jets and fireworks, and some 200,000 spectators.

France has officially welcomed the Olympic flame in a ceremony in the southern port city of Marseille. The event featured fighter jets and fireworks, and some 200,000 spectators.