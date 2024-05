It's been a week of mostly positive legal news for former President Trump Three of Donald Trump's criminal trials are on hold indefinitely, and may not move forward before the November election.

Law It's been a week of mostly positive legal news for former President Trump It's been a week of mostly positive legal news for former President Trump Audio will be available later today. Three of Donald Trump's criminal trials are on hold indefinitely, and may not move forward before the November election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor