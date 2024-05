Remembering rock and roll guitarist Duane Eddy Eddy, who died April 30, was one of the first instrumentalists to become a rock and roll star. His hit songs included "Rebel Rouser," "Ramrod" and "40 Miles of Bad Road." Originally broadcast in 1988.

Music Interviews Remembering rock and roll guitarist Duane Eddy Remembering rock and roll guitarist Duane Eddy Listen · 8:12 8:12 Eddy, who died April 30, was one of the first instrumentalists to become a rock and roll star. His hit songs included "Rebel Rouser," "Ramrod" and "40 Miles of Bad Road." Originally broadcast in 1988. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor