Autocracies are pushing propaganda against democracy itself, says 'Atlantic' writer NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Anne Applebaum, staff writer at The Atlantic" about her latest cover story for the magazine, "The New Propaganda War."

Politics Autocracies are pushing propaganda against democracy itself, says 'Atlantic' writer Autocracies are pushing propaganda against democracy itself, says 'Atlantic' writer Listen · 8:17 8:17 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Anne Applebaum, staff writer at The Atlantic" about her latest cover story for the magazine, "The New Propaganda War." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor