Researchers reveal nearly every detail of a sand grain-sized bit of brain Scientists have imaged a tiny fragment of brain in unprecedented detail, showing detailed connections between individual neurons. The method could help researchers better understand brain circuits.

Research News Researchers reveal nearly every detail of a sand grain-sized bit of brain Researchers reveal nearly every detail of a sand grain-sized bit of brain Listen · 3:49 3:49 Scientists have imaged a tiny fragment of brain in unprecedented detail, showing detailed connections between individual neurons. The method could help researchers better understand brain circuits. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor