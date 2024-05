In Moscow's Red Square, Putin recalls World War II glory as Ukraine conflict drags on Russia marked the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin drew parallels between history and the current fight in Ukraine.

