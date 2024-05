Should commercial space companies contribute to the FAA the way airlines do? There's this fund that all commercial airlines pay into for things like safety inspections. But there's a growing user of FAA resources that doesn't pay into that fund: Commercial space companies.

Business Should commercial space companies contribute to the FAA the way airlines do? Should commercial space companies contribute to the FAA the way airlines do? Listen · 4:19 4:19 There's this fund that all commercial airlines pay into for things like safety inspections. But there's a growing user of FAA resources that doesn't pay into that fund: Commercial space companies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor