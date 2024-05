Federal forecasters say El Nino is waning, after contributing to a record heat year Federal forecasters say the El Nino climate pattern is on its way out, after a year where it helped break global heat records. So what does that mean for this coming year?

Climate Federal forecasters say El Nino is waning, after contributing to a record heat year Federal forecasters say El Nino is waning, after contributing to a record heat year Listen · 2:24 2:24 Federal forecasters say the El Nino climate pattern is on its way out, after a year where it helped break global heat records. So what does that mean for this coming year? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor