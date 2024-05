How a trio of Villanova Wildcats are fueling the New York Knicks' playoff run NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ryan Fannon, who has called dozens of Wildcats games, about the special chemistry of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo — who played together as undergrads.

Sports How a trio of Villanova Wildcats are fueling the New York Knicks' playoff run How a trio of Villanova Wildcats are fueling the New York Knicks' playoff run Listen · 4:59 4:59 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ryan Fannon, who has called dozens of Wildcats games, about the special chemistry of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo — who played together as undergrads. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor