And a TV song contest in Venezuela in which every song is about the authoritarian president.

State of the World from NPR Election in Indonesia Presents a Challenge for the U.S. Election in Indonesia Presents a Challenge for the U.S. Listen · 7:48 7:48 Enlarge this image toggle caption Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images Prabowo Subianto will become the president of Indonesia in the Fall. Critics worry that the former general under a previous authoritarian government will roll back democracy. That presents a challenge for the U.S., which once trained and supported Prabowo, then subsequently banned him from entering the U.S. for twenty years.



