Early childhood: Preschool inequality, child care wages and emotional health

The inequality gap is getting worse between the children who have access to preschool and those who don't, a new study finds. Researcher Allison Friedman-Krauss talks about the report.

Then, many early educators struggle to get by on low wages. Here & Now's Ashley Locke reports on a new program that aims to help.

And, psychotherapist Martha Heineman Pieper explains why she advocates for preschools to take a different approach to supporting young children's emotional well-being.

