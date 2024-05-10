Roundup: Stormy Daniels Testifies, Why People Are Still Voting For Nikki Haley

Donald Trump remains on trial in New York state court over alleged hush money payments. This week, Trump was warned by the judge to stop violating his gag order or he could find himself in jail. And thousands of people are still casting ballots for Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary, even though she suspended her campaign months ago. Will those protest voters come home to Trump's candidacy, vote for President Biden or just stay home?

