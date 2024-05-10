Accessibility links
Podcast: Donald Trump Trial Wrap, GOP Primary Holdout Voters : The NPR Politics Podcast Donald Trump remains on trial in New York state court over alleged hush money payments. This week, Trump was warned by the judge to stop violating his gag order or he could find himself in jail. And thousands of people are still casting ballots for Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary, even though she suspended her campaign months ago. Will those protest voters come home to Trump's candidacy, vote for President Biden or just stay home?

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, political reporter Ximena Bustillo, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han, Casey Morell and Kelli Wessinger. Our editor is Eric McDaniel. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Judge Juan Merchan presides over proceedings as Stormy Daniels, far right, answers questions on direct examination by assistant district attorney Susan Hoffinger in Manhattan criminal court as former President Donald Trump and defense attorney Todd Blanche look on, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York. Elizabeth Williams/AP hide caption

Judge Juan Merchan presides over proceedings as Stormy Daniels, far right, answers questions on direct examination by assistant district attorney Susan Hoffinger in Manhattan criminal court as former President Donald Trump and defense attorney Todd Blanche look on, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in New York.

