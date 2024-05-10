New Music Friday: The best albums out May 10

This week's episode of New Music Friday from All Songs Considered showcases artists stretching limits across a wide spectrum of genres. NPR Music editor Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Alt.Latino host Anamaria Sayre dig into the most exciting albums out May 10, 2024, from a juggernaut of the Mexican regional scene experimenting with song forms and sounds from across Latin America to an R&B singer getting loose after portraying a jazz icon to a blockbuster collection of contemporary indie artists pulled together for the soundtrack of a discombobulating movie rooted in the 1990s.

Featured Albums:

• Grupo Frontera, Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada

• Andra Day, Cassandra (cherith)

• Various Artists, I Saw the TV Glow Original Soundtrack

Other notable albums out May 10:

• Yaya Bey, Ten Fold

• Les Savy Fav, OUI LSF

• I. Jordan, I Am Jordan

• Ryan Castro, El Cantante del Ghetto

• Amen Dunes, Death Jokes

• Arab Strap, I'm totally fine with it don't give a f*** anymore

• Brad Mehldau, After Bach II

• Brad Mehldau, Après Fauré

• Chick Corea & Béla Fleck, Remembrance

• Chief Keef, Almighty So 2

• Conway the Machine, Slant Face Killah

• Dehd, Poetry

• Gunna, One of Wun

• How To Dress Well, I Am Toward You

• Jim White and Marisa Anderson, Swallowtail

• Kelsey Waldon, There's Always a Song

• Kings of Leon, Can We Please Have Fun

• Mick Harvey, Five Ways to Say Goodbye

• Morgan Guerin, Tales of the Facade

• Myriam Gendron, Mayday

• Orville Peck, Stampede, Vol. 1

• Pokey LaFarge, Rhumba Country

• Shannon & the Clams, The Moon Is In The Wrong Place

• Villagers, That Golden Time