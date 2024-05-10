'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' swings us back to a familiar franchise : Pop Culture Happy Hour Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follows Noa (Owen Teague), an extraordinary chimpanzee whose clan is enslaved by a mercenary ape king named Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). As he sets out to gets them back, he's joined by a sage orangutan (Peter Maykin) and a scavenging human (Freya Allan). The movie is set hundreds of years after the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy, but the spirit of Andy Serkis' revolutionary character Caeser still looms large over this new film.

Review Pop Culture Happy Hour 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' swings us back to a familiar franchise