Pricey gold, unspent infrastructure funds, and the streaming conundrum : The Indicator from Planet Money Indicators of the Week is back! This time, we dig into why gold prices are spiking, why the Biden administration has only spent a small portion of money pledged to infrastructure projects, and what the spurt of streaming consolidations means for you.

Related episodes:
Gold Rush 2.0
The semiconductor shortage (still) (Apple Podcasts / Spotify)
The secret entrance that sidesteps Hollywood picket lines (Apple Podcasts / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

The Indicator from Planet Money

A new gold rush and other indicators

A new gold rush and other indicators

In 2010, gold surpassed $1400 an ounce for the first time. Today, it sits above $2300 an ounce. Al Grillo/ASSOCIATED PRESS hide caption

Al Grillo/ASSOCIATED PRESS

In 2010, gold surpassed $1400 an ounce for the first time. Today, it sits above $2300 an ounce.

Al Grillo/ASSOCIATED PRESS

