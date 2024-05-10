Accessibility links
EVs, AI and other tech could help solve the climate crisis... or make it worse : TED Radio Hour AI, EVs, and satellites are tackling the climate crisis. But they have environmental downsides. This hour, TED speakers explain how to use these tools without making global warming worse. Guests include AI researchers Sasha Luccioni and Sims Witherspoon, climate researcher Elsa Dominish and astrodynamicist Moriba Jah.

TED Radio Hour

Tech's climate conundrum: What to do when a solution is part of the problem

Guests include AI researchers Sasha Luccioni and Sims Witherspoon, climate researcher Elsa Dominish and astrodynamicist Moriba Jah.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata, Matthew Cloutier, and James Delahoussaye. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Our production staff also includes Rachel Faulkner White, Katie Monteleone, and Fiona Geiran. Our audio engineer is Gilly Moon.