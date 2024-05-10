The News Roundup For May 10, 2024

The Biden campaign is growing increasingly nervous over the growing trend of campus protests in support of Palestinians. Party strategists are predicting a torrid time at this summer's Democratic National Convention as President Biden comes under fire for his handling of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza and recent incursion into Rafah.

Bankruptcy lawyers working with FTX told The New York Times this week that customers of the failed cryptocurrency exchange are posed to recover all of the money they lost in the collapse, plus interest.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing a new bill that would ensure "voting integrity." He and many other conservative leaders say that the SAVE act will preclude non-citizens from voting in the 2024 election.

An assassination attempt on the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, allegedly perpetrated by a Russian spy agency, was foiled this week.

The Israeli government ordered the removal of Al Jazeera from within its borders this week. Officials confiscated broadcast equipment from the network, and Israeli television stopped broadcasting the channel.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been making the rounds in Europe this week. He was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Xi also praised Hungary's "independent" foreign policy ahead of a meeting with the country's president, Viktor Orbán.

