Tiny Desk Premiere: Luciana Souza

I'm not the first to say it: Jazz and Brazilian music are like very close first cousins. There is a historical DNA connecting the two traditions, but also linked by harmonic construction, ample room for improvisation and plain old swing.

In Luciana Souza's performance, all of the above is on display in the music from one of the most distinct voices in contemporary jazz. Backed by Trio Corrente from Brazil, Souza performs selections from their album Cometa, which received a 2024 Grammy nomination for best Latin jazz album. Souza's performance is a master class in how to play with intensity while keeping the volume down to accommodate the Tiny Desk's actual workspace.

SET LIST

"Bem Que Te Avisei"

"Baião Joy"

"Cometa"

"Quando Você Vier"

MUSICIANS

Luciana Souza: vocals

Fabio Torres: piano

Paulo Paulelli: bass

Mauricio Zottarelli: drums

TINY DESK TEAM