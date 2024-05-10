Accessibility links
Why is a teen Trump in the news? Find out in the quiz This week began with the Met Gala, which brought much-needed pageantry to the everyday lives of mortals. There was also real estate, dating apps, resignations and more.
A quiz.
Why is a teen Trump in the news? Find out in the quiz

From left: Zendaya, Barron Trump, Bambie Thug. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images; Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images; Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

From left: Zendaya, Barron Trump, Bambie Thug.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images; Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

This week began with the Met Gala, which brought much-needed pageantry to the everyday lives of mortals. Then again, for the cost of Zendaya's gowns (yes, plural), mortals could have endowed a library or started a scholarship fund.

As you ponder whether beauty vs. utility is a zero-sum duality, take the quiz, which has absolutely none of the latter, but is very pretty. There's real estate, dating apps, wildlife, resignations and more. Have you been paying attention?

