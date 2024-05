Veterans who received other-than-honorable discharges may be eligible for benefits The Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded access to benefits for vets who left the military with other-than-honorable discharges — in particular those kicked out for homosexuality.

National Veterans who received other-than-honorable discharges may be eligible for benefits Veterans who received other-than-honorable discharges may be eligible for benefits Listen · 2:38 2:38 The Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded access to benefits for vets who left the military with other-than-honorable discharges — in particular those kicked out for homosexuality. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor