Netflix tries more live programming with standup specials and Tom Brady roast While other streamers try live sports, Netflix experiments with a live talk show and comedy specials. What's behind the pivot, and is it working?

Television Netflix tries more live programming with standup specials and Tom Brady roast Netflix tries more live programming with standup specials and Tom Brady roast Listen · 3:22 3:22 While other streamers try live sports, Netflix experiments with a live talk show and comedy specials. What's behind the pivot, and is it working? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor